Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 198.1% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 267,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,512 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 222,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEDA opened at $10.85 on Monday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

