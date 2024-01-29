Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

