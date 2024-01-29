Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,326.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,352.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,267.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,051.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

