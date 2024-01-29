Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,553 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.