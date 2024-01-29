Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $264.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

