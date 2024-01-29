Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

