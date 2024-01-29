Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,398 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

