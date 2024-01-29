Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $940.05 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $958.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $871.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $825.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

