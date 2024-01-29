Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

VIG opened at $173.06 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

