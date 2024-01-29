Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Sony Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

