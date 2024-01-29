Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after acquiring an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Honda Motor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

