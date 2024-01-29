Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $272.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.88. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

