Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $201.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $204.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.69.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

