Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Israel Acquisitions were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRLU opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

