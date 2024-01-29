Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

