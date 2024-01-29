SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.90 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

