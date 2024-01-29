Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.