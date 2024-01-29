ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $910.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $910.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $769.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

