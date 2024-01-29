Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Rises By 65.2%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $80,010.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,751.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 55,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.