Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Decreases By 16.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 58,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 859,964 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 207,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,335.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

