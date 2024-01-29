Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Decreases By 17.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $20.64.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Free Report ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.