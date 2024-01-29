Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Drops By 12.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of AudioEye
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
AudioEye Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.27 on Monday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEYE
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AudioEye
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.