Short Interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Drops By 12.8%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.27 on Monday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.