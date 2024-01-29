Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 58.3%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($33.04) to GBX 2,400 ($30.50) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

