Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 58.3%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($33.04) to GBX 2,400 ($30.50) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on CCHGY
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.