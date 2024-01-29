Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Expands By 56.3%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EuroDry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EuroDry in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.