Short Interest in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Grows By 57.1%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

