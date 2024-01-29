Short Interest in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Grows By 57.1%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $36.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Millennial Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
