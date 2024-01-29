Short Interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Increases By 12.7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000.

ProFrac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.