Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Trading Up 2.5 %

DHR stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

