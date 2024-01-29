Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

