Sigma Planning Corp Buys 211 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Eaton stock is your best bet manufacturing come the new cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.