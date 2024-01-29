Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $241.60 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

