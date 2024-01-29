Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

