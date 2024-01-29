Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.23 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,239. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

