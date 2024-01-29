Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

