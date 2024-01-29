Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.49 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

