Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $216.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $233.01.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

