Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $613.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.51. The firm has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

