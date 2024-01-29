Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.92 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

