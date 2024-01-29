Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Skyworks Semiconductors: Earnings are at a massive discount
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Eaton stock is your best bet manufacturing come the new cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.