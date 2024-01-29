Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

