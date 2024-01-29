Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $267.94 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

