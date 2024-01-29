Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $114.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.60. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.