Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $381.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $382.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

