Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 1.6 %

Unilever stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.