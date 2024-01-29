Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,409 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 803,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.