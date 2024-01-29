Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stryker by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $311.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.64. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.96 and a twelve month high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

