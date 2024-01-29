Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.