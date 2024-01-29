Sigma Planning Corp Sells 22,087 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.37% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,684 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183,617 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

