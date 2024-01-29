Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,805 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $9,864,000.

IJJ opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

