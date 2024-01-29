Sigma Planning Corp Sells 675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.