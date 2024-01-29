Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 333,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $715.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

