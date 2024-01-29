Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $52.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Silgan stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

